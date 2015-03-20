Medic presented Silver Star 48 years after combat in Vietnam

Forty-eight years after pulling a severely wounded soldier from a bunker under fire in Dak To, Vietnam in 1968, Everett “Doc” Franks was presented the third-highest award for bravery Saturday during a ceremony at the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center.

“This is really not about me,” Franks said after receiving the Silver Star as fellow soldiers of 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division watched at the Vietnam Memorial Plaza. “This is about the people I served with. I told the colonel before he presented the Silver Star that had I not been the person to do this, someone else would have. I have that belief in my company. I believe very firmly that somebody else would have.”

Shortly after his actions in June 1968, Franks of San Diego was presented an Army Commendation with V for Valor, a lower medal. A general reviewed the actions of the battle and determined his commendation should have been upgraded. After languishing for years, the medal was awarded after efforts from U.S. Representatives in Texas and California were successful.

In the citation, Franks was recognized for running more than 130 feet to reach Charles Limer, who was inspecting a bunker at the camp when enemy soldiers threw a grenade in front of him. The blast knocked him back into the bunker.

A soldier perched in a tree then shot him in the leg and arm. “It severed my femoral artery and blood was just pumping out of there,” Limer said of his wounded leg. “If he hadn’t got to me I would have bled death and I would have been overrun.”

Serving as a medic, Franks rushed to Limer’s side and fired his M-16 rifle after enemy soldiers circled the bunker but before a second soldier arrived to help drag Limer to safety.

Retired Col. Rick St. John of Midland was a lieutenant leading the soldiers that day. He was wounded during the ensuing battle in Dak To. With a cache of weapons and food still cooking outside in the camp, St. John said he’s convinced the soldiers found a regimental command post.

Limer, 67, of Arlington, Texas, said Franks has been his hero since the battle and for saving his life. “It’s so good that he is recognized for what he did,” Limer said. “ I have always recognized him for what he did. I owe him my life. He saved my life. I would have died if he hadn’t got to me when he did.”

Nine months after the battle at Dak To, Limer said he left the Army after serving three years.

Col. Kelly Kendrick, who served with the 101st Airborne Division but now trains soldiers at Fort Benning, presented the medal to Franks. During graduation ceremonies, Kendrick said he tells young soldiers about the sacrifices of those who go before them.

“At every graduation on Friday, we talk about walking on the soil of our heroes and giants before you,” said Kendrick. “Soldiers from Vietnam and other battles are here.”

