Medal of Honor recipient Ronald Shurer laid to rest at Arlington

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Francis Beaudette, commanding general, U.S. Army Special Operations Command, presents the U.S. flag to Miranda Shurer during the funeral service for her husband, U.S. Army Special Forces Staff Sgt. Ronald J. Shurer II, in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, October 27, 2020. Staff Sgt. Shurer was awarded the Medal of Honor October 1, 2018, for his actions as a Green Beret medic with 3rd Special Forces Group during the Battle of Shok Valley in northeastern Afghanistan April 6, 2008. He was part of a team sent to capture or kill several high-value members of the Hezb-e Islami al Gulbadin militant group. Staff Sgt. Shurer received his bachelorâ€™s degree in business economics from Washington State University where he stayed on to work towards a masterâ€™s degree. However, after the Sept. 11th attacks happened, Shurer (inspired by his parents who were both in the Air Force) joined the Army on Nov. 21, 2002. Two years after enlisting, Staff Sgt. Shurer began Special Forces training to become a Green Beret. He passed the qualification course in June 2006 and was assigned to the 3rd Special Forces Group. Staff Sgt. Shurer deployed to Afghanistan from August 2006 to March 2007, then again from October 2007 to May 2008. It was during that second deployment that he earned his Medal of Honor. Staff Sgt. Shurer passed away May 14, 2020, at the age of 41. He is survived by his wife and two sons. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

SPOKANE, Wash. (Tribune News Service) — Former Staff Sgt. Ronald Shurer, who earned the nation's highest military honor in 2018, was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery Tuesday.

During the 2008 battle in the Afghanistan's Shok Valley, Shurer, a Special Forces medic, scaled a mountainside under fire to reach the wounded members of his unit. He was shot in the arm and another bullet hit his helmet.

In 2018, as Shurer battled Stage 4 lung cancer, President Donald Trump presented Shurer the Medal of Honor. He died May 14 at 41.

Miranda Shurer described her husband as an "unprecedented man," at his funeral mass Tuesday at the Church of the Nativity in Burke, Virginia, Military.com reported.

She said she had recently been telling their sons, Cameron, 12, and Tyler, 9, about her husband's dedication to his role. During their first Christmas together as a couple, Ron gave her a big teddy bear.

"Sometimes he would use that teddy bear to practice checking for wounds and calling in a helicopter evac. That was pretty adorable," she said.

Before becoming a Green Beret and father, Shurer grew up in Puyallup. He was a 2001 WSU business graduate. It was during graduate school in Pullman that 9/11's tragedy inspired him to join the military.

In 2009, Shurer left the Army and joined the Secret Service, working at the White House to protect the president. Despite his cancer diagnosis in 2017, Shurer continued to report to the White House when he was strong enough.

Sgt. Maj. Matt Williams, who also earned the Medal of Honor for his actions in the Battle of Shok Valley, said that Shurer "was a mentor first, and then a teammate and then a friend."

"Ron was the type of guy who would do anything for anybody and he always put himself last," Williams said.

Shurer was also a man of faith, Father Bob Cilinski, who attended Shurer's medal of honor ceremony, said at the mass. Cilinski said he'd asked Shurer where he got the strength to keep going during the Battle of Shok Valley.

Shurer told him he said a prayer: "Dear God, watch over Miranda and my family and give me the strength to help others."

"He lived out that call to love knowing and believing that you sacrifice for love," Cilinski said.

