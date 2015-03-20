McConnell warns White House against making stimulus deal before election, sources say

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to members of the media as Senate Majority Whip Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., listens at the Hart Senate Office Building on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told Senate Republicans on Tuesday that he has warned the White House not to make a big stimulus deal before the election, according to two people familiar with his remarks.

McConnell suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is not negotiating in good faith with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and any deal they reach could disrupt the Senate’s plans to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court next week.

In a Bloomberg interview on Tuesday, Pelosi adamantly denied that she was stringing the White House along and said she wouldn’t be negotiating with the White House if she didn’t want a deal.

But McConnell’s remarks, made in a closed-door lunch with Senate Republicans, show the raw political calculations that both parties are dealing with two weeks before the November 3 elections. McConnell’s comments were confirmed by two people familiar with them who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss them.

McConnell’s stance could kill any chances for passing a new relief deal in the two weeks left before the election. He has made his opposition clear to a new deal in the $2 trillion range Pelosi and Mnuchin are discussing. McConnell told reporters Tuesday that if such a deal were reached and passed by the House with President Donald Trump’s support, he would put it on the Senate floor “at some point.”

McConnell did not commit to a vote before the election and his private comments to GOP senators suggested there would not be one.

McConnell’s remarks came as Pelosi and Mnuchin were locked in last-ditch negotiations aimed at reaching a deal Trump says he wants to pass before the election.

In the Bloomberg interview, Pelosi said she has insisted that the White House and Democrats bring forward their best offers by the end of the day so they can examine key differences for a final phase of negotiations.

She also said that if they are going to vote on a deal by the end of next week, they need to agree on specific language by the end of this week. She described herself as “optimistic” but said key differences remain, particularly on business liability protections and state aid.

“It isn’t that this day is the day we would have a deal,” Pelosi said. “It’s a day when we would have our terms on the table to be able to go to the next step. Legislation takes a long time.”

In addition to the negotiations, there’s also a flurry of public posturing by all sides, much of it conflicting. Trump said Tuesday morning on “Fox and Friends” that he wants an agreement with an even larger price tag than the $2.2 trillion Pelosi has proposed, while alleging the House speaker does not want to reach a deal. Pelosi has said that isn’t true, but added that she’s getting mixed messages from Republicans, with Trump wanting a giant spending bill and Senate lawmakers demanding something much smaller.

Trump, for his part, has brushed aside complaints from Senate Republicans and said they ultimately will back a package if he tells them to.

“It’s very simple. I want to do it even bigger than the Democrats. Not every Republican agrees with me, but they will,” Trump said. “They’ll be on board if something comes.”

“I’d take all the votes you could get, whether it’s Democrat or Republican,” Trump said.

But McConnell did not commit to a vote before the election. And he declined to say whether he’d spoken with Trump about the issue or whether Senate Republicans would support such legislation.

“We’d have to see what it was first,” McConnell said.

Many Senate Republicans oppose a massive, new spending bill and McConnell is not eager to hold a vote that would divide his conference just before the election, when most Senate Republicans want attention focused on the Barrett nomination.

The scrambling comes amid multiple signs the economic recovery is straining. The unemployment rate remains high, the travel industry remains in rough shape, and there are growing concerns about problems in the commercial real estate sector. Many restaurants are still struggling, and some continue to go out of business seven months after the pandemic floored the American economy.

Staffers for Pelosi and Mnuchin continued to haggle over the contours of a deal as part of negotiations that have stretched on for months. It was highly uncertain whether they would be able to reach a resolution.

Pelosi has cited progress in talks but also criticized the administration for partially rejecting Democrats’ national testing proposal. Democrats also have demanded more funding for child care and tax credits for families.

Appropriations Committee staffers in both chambers and parties held some talks Monday, but their negotiations appeared to stall out amid disagreements about what they actually could accomplish without knowing the specifics of anything Pelosi and Mnuchin had agreed to, according to several people involved who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private talks. Pelosi acknowledged there were problems in speeding up the appropriations negotiations, but said in the Bloomberg interview that she hoped it could be resolved.

Senate Republicans were set Tuesday to try to advance the first of two narrowly targeted bills that McConnell has said represent what his conference can support — a rejection of the massive package taking shape between Pelosi and Mnuchin.

The legislation expected on the floor Tuesday would provide an additional $260 billion to the small business Paycheck Protection Program, and would allow businesses that already tapped loans earlier this year to get new funding. On Wednesday, McConnell will try to advance an approximately $500 billion bill that will include jobless benefits for the unemployed, funding for schools and the health care system, and new small-business funding — but will exclude many provisions sought by Democrats and Trump, including a new round of $1,200 stimulus checks.

Senate Democrats have lambasted McConnell for trying to advance what they describe as “emaciated” bills that would provide political cover to Republicans without really solving any problems. The approximately $500 billion bill is nearly identical to a piece of legislation McConnell tried to advance last month, which Democrats opposed.

McConnell’s remarks Tuesday indicate that even if Pelosi and Mnuchin do manage to reach a deal, any vote in the Senate would wait until after the election. If Democrats win a number of seats in the November elections, they could seize control of the Senate beginning in January.

After casting votes on the two narrow relief bills Tuesday and Wednesday, Senate Republicans plan to move on to the Barrett nomination, before recessing through the election — a timeline that does not leave room for wrangling over a big, new spending bill.

Congress earlier this year approved roughly $3 trillion in aid to try to contain the economic fallout. Some of the funds appeared to help numerous sectors of the economy, but problems remain, particularly as certain programs expired.

A poll released Tuesday by The New York Times and Siena College found overwhelming support for a $2 trillion stimulus package, and many economists have urged policymakers to approve additional fiscal relief.

“The recovery has slowed and without more help, it is at risk of backsliding. Neither the virus nor the economic damages it has wrought are gone, and policymakers would be making a serious mistake to act as if they were,” said Adam Ozimek, chief economist at Upwork.

Congress has not passed any relief legislation since April. House Democrats passed two far-reaching bills, but Senate Republicans rejected them. A significant minority of Senate Republicans believe enough money already has been spent and nothing more needs to be done.