McCain will return to Senate next week
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: August 30, 2017
WASHINGTON — John McCain is returning to the Senate next week after undergoing treatments for brain cancer in Arizona over the August recess.
McCain is the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee and is expected to lead debate on a defense policy bill. The Arizona Republican will join the rest of his colleagues in returning to Washington after a four-week break.
His office released a statement Wednesday saying McCain "will return to the U.S. Senate next week as Congress begins a new legislative session and looks forward to continuing his work for the people of Arizona and the nation."
McCain has been undergoing targeted radiation and chemotherapy treatments at a Mayo Clinic in Phoenix.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Looking past Afghanistan, NATO sees an urban battlefield
‘I lived a dog’s life,’ says US soldier who deserted Army in 1965 for N. Korea
Body found by Malaysian military not a missing McCain sailor, Navy says
Court tosses suit alleging sexual aggression at West Point
VA secretary 'outraged' by what he's seen from Nazis and white supremacists
In Reno, Trump signs bill to overhaul VA appeals process