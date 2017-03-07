McCain, Shulkin urge lawmakers to eliminate expiration on VA Choice

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Dr. David Shulkin, center, testifies at a House Committee on Veterans' Affairs hearing on Capitol Hill, March 7, 2017. Others testifying included Dr. Baligh Yehia, left, Deputy Under Secretary for Health for Community Care, Veterans Health Administration, and VA Inspector General Michael J. Missal, right.

WASHINGTON – Sen. John McCain and David Shulkin, secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, urged lawmakers Tuesday night to support a temporary extension of the Veterans Choice Program, which veterans use to receive private-sector health care when they can’t get an appointment at the VA.

McCain, R-Ariz., championed the $10 billion legislation that created the program in 2014, after it was discovered some veterans died while waiting for care at the VA hospital in Phoenix and other veterans suffered long waits at VA facilities across the country. It’s set to expire Aug. 7, with approximately $950 million remaining in funding.

“If we don’t do this extension, it’s going to be a disaster for American veterans,” Shulkin testified to the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs. “Well see the same thing we did in April 2014.”

Randall Williamson, with the Government Accountability Office, testified to the committee about his hesitancy to reauthorize the program. The Government Accountability Office, as well as the Office of Inspector General, have recently released findings that veterans continue to struggle with receiving appointments through the Veterans Choice Program, citing poor management and oversight.

Williamson also said the VA has not tallied the cost of an improved program, which would require funds for new technology and more staff, as well as the cost of allowing more veterans to receive care in the private sector than do under the existing program.

Shulkin agreed the program was “complex,” but said Congress needed to reauthorize it to ensure veterans using the program didn’t have gaps in care before the VA could come up with “Choice 2.0.”

Few details have been provided about “Choice 2.0,” and McCain said Congress would need time to study the proposal “to ensure it strikes the right balance.”

Shulkin and Rep. Phil Roe, R-Tenn., said they wanted to get legislation for a new Veterans Choice Program to President Donald Trump’s desk by the end of the year. McCain said it was likely the full program wouldn’t be implemented before 2019.

The looming expiration date is already limiting some veterans from receiving care in the private sector in cases when treatment would stretch past Aug. 7, Shulkin said.

“Into the upcoming weeks and months, we’re going to see more veterans impacted the closer we get to August,” he said. “That’s why we believe the time to act is now.”

The House committee will decide Wednesday morning whether to advance legislation that would remove the expiration date and allow the program to continue until it runs out of funding.

Earlier Tuesday, McCain, along with Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., introduced legislation in the Senate to do away with the Aug. 7 expiration date.

The “Veterans Choice Program Improvement Act” would also make the VA the primary payer for the program. Currently, the department is a secondary payer, which has led to problems reimbursing private-sector health care providers. The bill also promised to improve how the VA shares medical records with the private-sector providers who participate in the program.

