McCain hopes Trump backlash doesn't deny him a sixth term

PHOENIX — Republican U.S. Sen. John McCain knew he would face a tough fight for a sixth term. Then Donald Trump became the GOP presidential nominee and made his path even more challenging.

Voters will decide Tuesday if McCain's decades in Washington and name recognition are enough to fend off his Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, who has chipped away at the 80-year-old by tying him to Trump's divisive politics and saying he rushes to send troops into conflicts.

But McCain did not shy away, even after backlash over his up-and-down support for the billionaire businessman. Despite mainly dodging media in Arizona, McCain has shown confidence — stumping for lawmakers facing difficult races in other states and pumping cash into an ad blitz touting his experience and attacking Kirkpatrick.

McCain, the GOP's 2008 presidential nominee, had a healthy but narrowing lead in the polls going in to Election Day as Hillary Clinton sent cash and high-profile surrogates to Arizona, hoping its large Hispanic population would reject Trump and his contentious talk about immigrants and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

McCain's clashes with Trump have put him in hot water with Arizona's conservative base. Trump has leveled personal attacks against McCain, calling him a "loser" and "not a war hero" because he was shot down during the Vietnam War and spent five years as a prisoner of war.

Despite criticizing Trump's remarks about NATO, Muslims and a Gold Star family who lost a son in Iraq, McCain stood by the presidential nominee until a 2005 recording surfaced last month of Trump making predatory comments about groping women. He joined a host of other big-name Republicans to pull their support.

McCain's backing for Trump early in the campaign cost him voters like Tavit Tashjian of Phoenix. The 31-year-old musician is an independent who voted for McCain for president in 2008 and backed the senator in his previous re-election bids. This year, he's going all Democrat, and he believes McCain sold out by standing by Trump.

"I think when you lose your principles in politics, that's everything for me," he said.

Kirkpatrick painted the state's senior senator as a candidate who sold out his principles for a chance at re-election. The Democrat, who insists she has a path to victory, also has hammered him as a warmonger and changed man no longer willing to buck his own party on immigration and other issues.

It remains to be seen if conservatives will withhold their votes over McCain pulling his tepid endorsement of Trump, even if he is replaced by a Democrat. He has been booed at Trump events this year.

McCain, a prolific fundraiser, has taken shots at Kirkpatrick in TV ads on health care, running tape of her leaving a 2009 meeting with constituents angry about the Obama administration's health care law. She has called her vote for the 2010 law her proudest moment.

"It's a disaster and it's unraveling," McCain said at an event in October.

Kirkpatrick portrays herself as a down-to-earth woman from rural Arizona who still wears the cowboy boots she saved to buy as a young waitress. She's used the boots as the symbol of her campaign, tagging it on signs and using them as the kicker ending her commercials.

The two also have clashed on foreign relations. Kirkpatrick said on a Spanish-language radio talk show last month that McCain's standard response to foreign problems is to turn to the military.