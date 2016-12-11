McCain: Defense bill preserves military units in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Sen. John McCain says a newly approved defense bill includes provision to preserve military missions and capabilities at military bases in Tucson and Yuma.

McCain says the defense authorization bill approved and sent to President Barack Obama includes requirements for continued operation of A-10 attack jets and EC-130H electronic-jamming aircraft now stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson.

The provisions on the A-10 and EC-130H provide full operational funding for the aircraft and also impose restrictions aimed at thwarting what McCain called "the premature retirement" of the A-10.

McCain says in a statement released Thursday the bill also maintains a Marine Corps aviation search and rescue unit at the service's air base in Yuma.

McCain says the search and rescue unit responds to both military and civilian needs for assistance.