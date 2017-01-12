Mattis backs women in combat, NATO alliance

WASHINGTON — Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis told the Senate on Thursday that he has no plans to review policies allowing women to serve in combat roles if he is confirmed as defense secretary.

Mattis, 66, was grilled by members of the Senate Armed Services Committee during a confirmation hearing about his past comments that questioned whether integrated military service could be successful. The retired general said Thursday that he would follow the Pentagon policy changes made in December 2015 that allow women into combat occupational specialties, after years of front-line duty in other positions.

“I have no plan to oppose women in any aspect of our military,” Mattis said.

President-elect Donald Trump, who picked Mattis last month as his defense secretary, has suggested he might press the Pentagon to abandon combat integration after his repeated criticism of “political correctness” harming the military.

The Armed Services Committee on Thursday was weighing whether to recommend Mattis’ confirmation. The full Senate was expected to vote this month and clear the way for Mattis to take over the Pentagon when Trump takes office Jan. 20.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., questioned Mattis about his 2015 comment that mixing men and women in combat could create sexual desires and has not been successful at any time in history.

“Have you changed your view on this issue?” said Gillibrand, who has threatened to oppose a needed waiver that will allow Mattis to be confirmed.

Mattis said he was retired and not planning to return to government service when he made the comments, and that he would follow policy changes that have been made if confirmed.

“If someone brings me a problem, I will look at it but I am not coming in looking for problems,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mattis said he supports the “strongest possible relationship” with the NATO alliance. That appeared to distance him from Trump, who has suggested the agreement with Europe allies might be outdated and the United States might not come to the aid of member states if they do not contribute enough money to defense.

“NATO from my perspective, and I served once as the NATO alliance supreme allied commander, is the most successful military alliance in modern world history, maybe ever,” Mattis said.

The general could be the first career military officer to lead the Pentagon in about 70 years if he is approved this month by the full Senate.

Mattis, who is known for his intellect, colorful quotes and willingness to speak truth to power, had a four-decade career in the Marine Corps leading infantry troops in multiple wars and last served as commander of U.S. Central Command, which oversees military operations in the Middle East.

But Mattis’ confirmation will require Congress to pass a special exemption for the general, who retired in 2013, due to law requiring secretaries to be out of military service for at least seven years.

The Senate and House were working on legislation granting a one-time waiver to Mattis and were expected Thursday to take initial committee votes.

