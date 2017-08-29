Mattis assembling panel to discuss transgender troops
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: August 29, 2017
WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is assembling a panel of experts to discuss the matter of openly transgender individuals already serving in the U.S. military.
President Donald Trump on Friday directed the Pentagon to extend indefinitely a ban on transgender individuals joining the military, but he gave Mattis the authority to decide those already serving.
Mattis said in a statement released Tuesday that the Pentagon, in consultation with the Department of Homeland Security, will develop a plan that "will promote military readiness, lethality and unit cohesion."
He said, "Panel members will bring mature experience, most notably in combat and deployed operations, and seasoned judgment to this task. "
The White House had said Friday that transgender people would be allowed to continue serving until Mattis had completed such an analysis.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Military chiefs denounce racism, hate after violence at Virginia white nationalist rally
Trump to outline new Afghanistan plan in address to nation
Mattis: Any missile threatening Guam would be shot down
Army's future tanks, guns put to test in online video game
Air Force boss learned important lessons from longtime Ramstein commissary bagger
'Out for blood': Man arrested in plan to bomb Oklahoma bank