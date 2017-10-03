Mattis and Dunford brief Congress on security picture in Afghanistan, South Asia
By CLAUDIA GRISALES | STARS AND STRIPES Published: October 3, 2017
In a full day of congressional hearings for the country’s top defense officials, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford are slated to discuss the political and security situations in Afghanistan and South Asia.
Both officials testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee, chaired by Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., Tuesday morning. Mattis and Dunford will also testify before the House Armed Services Committee, chaired by Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, this afternoon.
