Massive whale washed ashore in California believed to be one struck by Australian Navy ship in San Diego

A surfer walks past a massive 65-foot dead fin whale as it lays on the beach at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach on Thursday, May 20, 2021. It is believed to be the same whale that was struck by an Australian Navy ship last week and washed up late Wednesday, May 19 in Huntington Beach.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (Tribune News Service) — A massive dead fin whale hauled out to sea in San Diego after being struck by an Australian Navy ship last week is believed to have washed up at Bolsa Chica State Beach, authorities said.

Authorities are preparing to have the 58-foot sea creature that appeared late Wednesday, May 19, picked up for disposal — on land this time — said State Parks spokesman Kevin Pearsall. Representatives from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Navy had been onsite Thursday to investigate, he said.

The ship strike in San Diego on May 8 made international news after two dead endangered whales were dislodged from the hull of an Australian destroyer after the warship docked in San Diego, according to news reports.

The vessel that struck the whales was the HMAS Sydney, a 481-foot guided-missile destroyer. It had been testing its combat system in an exercise off the California coast.

Whale expert Alisa Schulman-Janiger, a research associate at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County who monitors migration and deaths off the California coast and beyond, said NOAA had been tracking the adult whale after it had been pulled out to sea over a week ago.

The second whale, a 25-foot calf, was buried on land.

According to NOAA, fin whales were once hunted by commercial whalers, which severely lowered their populations to the point of being endangered.

While whaling is no longer a threat, the biggest concern now is vessel strikes. Today, there are about 2,700 fin whales in the North Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico and about 3,200 in the waters off of California, Oregon and Washington, according to NOAA.

Justin Greenman, assistant stranding coordinator for NOAA, confirmed it was likely the same fin whale and said NOAA and other response agencies from the Marine Stranding Network were now getting better measurements and samples from the carcass, which was difficult beforehand because it was floating at sea.

"We know what happened with this animal, we know how it passed away," he said. "In general, we want people to be safe around whales."

Blue, fin, humpback and gray whales are the most vulnerable to vessel strikes, experts say, because they migrate along the coast and use areas off shore for feeding that overlap with heavy shipping traffic.

NOAA Fisheries has worked with the Southern California Marine Exchange to coordinate meetings with shipping industry leaders to discuss the issue of large whale ship strikes.

Before landing on Huntington Beach's shore, the whale drew blue sharks to feast on it out at sea, according to Pacific Offshore, which posted video of about a dozen sharks feasting on the whale.

State Parks spent the day figuring out what to do with the massive whale that traveled some 60 miles to wash up on its beach. There's typically three options when it comes to discarding dead whales:

They can tow it out to sea by boat if tides cooperate and the waves can help dislodge it from the sand, though because this whale is so decomposed that is not an option, Pearsall said.

"It's literally whale blubber. If we tried to pull it out to sea, it would fall apart," Pearsall said.

They can cover it in the sand with heavy machinery if there's space to bury the carcass deep enough, though that often comes with public outcry because of the smell that lingers, he said.

They can cut it up and have it hauled to a landfill like had to be done in 2016 when a 40-foot whale washed up at a tricky, rocky area of Lower Trestles.

Pearsall said at the end of the day a company was contracted to that will haul away the whale on Saturday.The cost is an estimated at $25,000, though it's still unclear who will foot the bill.

"We're moving forward, I don't have a choice, we need to get this whale off the beach," he said.

The whale through the day became a spectator spot where a steady stream of people came to take selfies and see the massive carcass first hand.

"Everyone is sad when they see it," Pearsall said. "When you see how massive this thing is, the universal comment is 'I just want to see what one looks like in real life.' The photos don't do it justice, they are so massive."

Pearsall said it isn't a good idea to get close to the carcass.

"We've had three spectators vomit. We are advising people to not stand downwind of it, but some people don't listen," Pearsall said. "It smells that bad. It's been dead a while."

Surfer Jen Garza came across the whale scene when she headed down to the beach to check out the swell.

"It looked like a building down there. It looked so big in person," she said, agreeing the pictures don't give a true sense of the whale's size.

A few surfer friends paddled out, saying after their session their boards were slick from the white, oily film seeping into the ocean from the whale.

"Some of the dudes started talking about sharks — needless to say, I decided to not paddle out," Garza said. "The whale was coming apart, the intestines were out. I would think the smell of the whale would attract sharks, but who knows."

Garza said she's seen photos of dead whales, but never expected one to wash up at her surf break.

"Seeing it in person was crazy," she said. "My biggest concern is how long is it going to affect the break — am I going to be able to paddle out tomorrow? All of us who surf here, that's the biggest question mark."

