Massachusetts soldier who died in Iraq being laid to rest

BOSTON — A soldier from Massachusetts who died in Iraq is being laid to rest this weekend.

A funeral Mass for Pfc. Brian Odiorne is scheduled for Saturday at All Saints Roman Catholic church in Ware. Springfield Bishop Mitchell Rozanski is scheduled to perform the Mass and deliver the homily.

The 21-year-old Ware resident died Feb. 20 in Al Anbar Province in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. The death was not combat related.

Odiorne was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, based at Fort Hood, Texas.

Odiorne was a 2014 graduate of Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School in Palmer where he was a member of the football, wrestling and baseball teams.

A wake is scheduled for Friday.

