Massachusetts company, defense contractor reach settlement

WORCESTER — A jury will not rule on whether a Worcester business' proprietary technology was filched by a giant defense contractor building an amphibious tank for the Marines after the two sides reached a confidential settlement Thursday.

The settlement came after the third day of trial, records in U.S. District Court show. Infinity Fluids, a heating technology company on Franklin Street, had alleged that a subsidiary of General Dynamics, the world's fifth-largest defense contractor, misappropriated its trade secrets.

Robert Evans, owner of Infinity, said he could not comment Friday, as did Louis M. Ciavarra, the Bowditch & Dewey lawyer who represented General Dynamics Land Systems Inc.

Jurors Tuesday heard opening statements in the case, which came after a failed arbitration and a prior filing in Worcester Superior Court.

The suit was filed in connection with a shelved General Dynamics effort to build an amphibious tank for the Marines capable of reaching land from 25 miles offshore. Mr. Evans alleged General Dynamics presented his solution on how to get the tank to start in cold weather to a third party, but the company insisted it did nothing wrong and that its ultimate solution had nothing to do with his technology.

"If the facts and evidence supported that story, we wouldn't be here today (in court)," Mr. Ciavarra argued Tuesday.

