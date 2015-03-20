Mass. hometown names new school after fallen soldier Sgt. Jordan Shay

AMESBURY, Mass. (Tribune News Service) — The new Amesbury elementary school will be named after Sgt. Jordan Shay, a graduate of Amesbury High School who was killed in 2009 on his second tour of duty in Iraq.

On a 5-2 vote Monday night, the Amesbury School Committee said the planned building will be known as the Sgt. Jordan Shay Memorial Lower Elementary School.

The city is working with the Massachusetts School Building Authority to build the $60.5 million school next to the Cashman Elementary School on Lions Mouth Road. According to a press release from Mayor Kassandra Gove's office, school construction is expected to break ground in 2021, with an anticipated open date in early 2023.

Shay grew up in the city and graduated from AHS in 2005. He enlisted in the Army soon after and was killed in 2009 at the age of 22.

The School Committee Policy Subcommittee had received 32 possible names for the new school from members of the community. Shay's name was brought to the attention on the School Committee along with former mill worker, labor leader and Boston Eight Hour League president George E. McNeil.

School Committee members Peter Hoyt , Maryann Welch, Abigail Jurist Levy, Mel Webster and Mayor Gove cast their votes for Shay Monday night, while Kate Currie and Elaine Bucher voted for McNeil.

"As someone who paid the last full measure in support of our country, and left a legacy of service, I find it compelling to name the new school in memory of this Bronze Star recipient," Welch said Monday. "I hope that young children in our community take on Jordan's challenge to make a difference and see him as a role model of service in our community."

Cathy Toomey is a member of the advisory board for the Sgt. Jordan M. Shay Memorial Foundation which started an online petition to name the school after the soldier last year. The online petition gathered more than 2,900 signatures. Toomey thanked Welch for her vocal support and vote during Monday night's meeting.

"I grew up in Reading and my elementary school was the Joshua Eaton Elementary School. We all understood that he was a soldier killed in the Revolutionary War," Toomey said. "For the rest of the time that this building stands, the kids are going to learn that it is named after a soldier from Amesbury. That really is what any family would want, not to have their child forgotten."

The Sgt. Jordan M. Shay Memorial Foundation has awarded more $162,000 in scholarships and grants to students and veterans in the Amesbury area since 2010.

Gove said in a statement that Shay "left an incredible legacy of service in Amesbury."

"There are many people in our community who never met Jordan, but know his name through the tireless efforts of his family and friends to carry his legacy forward," Gove said. "Jordan is a real-life hero, and I hope that honoring him in this way will help inspire others, our youngest students, to a life of service to our community."

Acting Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews said in a press release that she did not know Shay personally but she has learned a lot about him from those that did.

"His legacy of commitment, dedication and unselfishness are repeated often by those who knew him," McAndrews said. "I am thrilled that our new elementary building will be named after him."

jsullivan@newburyportnews.com

(c)2020 The Daily News of Newburyport (Newburyport, Mass.)

Visit The Daily News of Newburyport (Newburyport, Mass.) at www.newburyportnews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

