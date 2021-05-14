Masks no longer required for fully vaccinated personnel at Defense Department facilities

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

WASHINGTON – Personnel fully vaccinated against the coronavirus are no longer required to wear masks indoors or outdoors at Defense Department facilities, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks announced late Thursday.

The decision was made following new guidelines issued Thursday afternoon by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that said vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks or physically distance in any setting, according to the Hicks memo to the department.

The change applies to individuals who are at least two weeks beyond their final vaccine dose. Those who are unvaccinated “should continue to follow applicable DOD mask guidance, including continuing to wear masks indoors,” Hicks wrote in the memo.

“All DoD personnel should continue to comply with CDC guidance regarding areas where masks should be worn, including in airports,” according to the memo.

Commanders and supervisors can make exceptions to the directive “as necessary to ensure a safe workplace,” Hicks wrote.

“Commanders and supervisors should not ask about an employee’s vaccination status or use information about an employee’s vaccination status to make decisions about how and when employees will report to a workplace instead of teleworking,” Hicks also wrote in the memo.

