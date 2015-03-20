Masks are no longer needed for vaccinated visitors to the Air Force museum

The famed World War II bomber Memphis Belle, at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton, Ohio.

HAMILTON, Ohio (Tribune News Service) — Visitors to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force who are fully vaccinated beginning Saturday will not have to wear masks.

Those who are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus must continue to wear masks inside the museum.

This change is a major step forward, and the museum will rely on individual integrity to prevail as the new policy is implemented, based on updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, said David Tillotson, museum director.

"Now, due the steady decline of incidence rate and low plateau of new cases, we are thrilled to be able to take this next step forward in allowing those who are fully vaccinated to once again enjoy the museum without having to wear masks, " Tillotson said in a release.

Although the mask policy is removed, hand sanitizer stations, cleaning procedures and protective barriers at volunteer and cashier desks will remain.

The museum on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, is the world's largest military aviation museum and has free admission and parking. For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil<http://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil

