Maryland lowering flags to honor soldier killed by Bagram attack

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Flags in Maryland are being lowered to honor a soldier who died of injuries sustained in a Nov. 12 suicide blast at Bagram Air Field in Afghanistan.

Gov. Larry Hogan ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff Thursday in honor of Sgt. 1st Class Allan E. Brown of Takoma Park from sunrise to sunset.

Brown, 46, of Takoma Park, Maryland, was assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Special Troops Battalion, 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division stationed at Fort Hood in Texas. He died earlier this month at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Military officials say on Nov. 12, a suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device inside the base at Bagram Air Field.

The bomb killed two other American soldiers and two American contractors. The Pentagon says Brown was among the 16 U.S. servicemembers injured in that attack.

The other two American soldiers killed were Sgt. John W. Perry, 30, of Stockton, California, and Pfc. Tyler R. Iubelt, 20, of Tamaroa, Illinois. Both were assigned to Brown’s unit and were deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, a U.S. training and counterterrorism mission.

Stars and Stripes contributed to this report.



