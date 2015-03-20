Maryland Air National Guard uses 'expeditionary' skills to build Annapolis vaccination center at Navy stadium

Members of the Maryland Air National Guard discuss their role at the new mass vaccination clinic being built at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Tribune News Service) — Clangs echoed through the cavernous tent, set up in the shadow of the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Though empty for now, it will soon be one of the state's 12 sites for vaccinating large numbers of Maryland residents against the coronavirus, this time in the parking lot outside the Annapolis sports venue with support from the Maryland Air National Guard.

The guard has been helping the state to set up and launch mass vaccination sites since the first one opened at Six Flags America in February, said Maj. John Fink, who along with a team of Guard civil engineers are assisting the state and county at the Annapolis site as well.

Fink has spent time overseas doing "expeditionary construction," he said, mostly around bases and airfields, where sites might not necessarily be set up for the purpose the Army might need it to serve. Creating a vaccination hub in a parking lot isn't too different.

"This is a very similar mission," Fink said. "The difference here is we're supporting the local community."

In partnership with local governments, the guardsmen are working to connect the site to power, organize how people and cars will move to and from the vaccination tent, organize on-site staff, and manage the supply of vaccines available on any given day at any given time.

The team learned through setting up other sites for both state and local governments what works and what doesn't. The smoothest experience comes from breaking down each step of vaccination into simple processes, said Senior Master Sgt. Ed Schwartz.

For example, it's more effective if a separate person draws the vaccine from the vial into the syringe and another person does the injection. And while vaccine-getters might want to chat before getting their shot, the injections should happen quickly and efficiently.

"Like a sewing machine," Schwartz said. "Needle in, needle out."

All Maryland residents age 16 and older will be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine on April 12, before the Annapolis site opens. The state has vaccinated more than 1.1 million residents, 285,277 of which are Anne Arundel County residents.

The Annapolis location is a walk-up site and will accept people with or without an appointment, but an appointment will ensure a visitor can get a vaccine. On-site staff will greet, then screen patients before pointing them toward the vaccination station. Patients will then proceed to an observation area, where they'll wait for 15 minutes before leaving.

The whole process should take no more than 30 to 40 minutes, Fink said.

Because the site will accept both appointments and walk-ins, the staff will monitor the number of people scheduled and waiting to try to control the number of vaccines drawn to the number of people present for shots. The staff tries to scale the number back toward the end of the day, Fink said, but if there are vaccines left over, there are health care providers who have supplied priority lists of people who need vaccines and can arrive on short notice.

Annapolis neighbors worried about potential traffic to and from the site shouldn't be, Fink said.

"Ideally, they will not see anything," Fink said. "We're trying to keep everything inside this box."

The site will remain for as long as the demand exists. Ultimately, as demand for coronavirus vaccines declines, the Maryland Department of Health aims to supply vaccinations primarily through local health providers.

The mass vaccination sites weren't designed to be permanent but rather to supplement local efforts, said Tim Tharp, the state's mass vaccination manager.

Vaccinations at the site will begin on April 15. To preregister for an appointment, go to onestop.md.gov/preregistration.

