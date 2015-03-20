Marines remove World War II-era training round unearthed on Palmetto Dunes beach

An explosives ordnance disposal team from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort removed a World War II-era training round Thursday from the beach at Palmetto Dunes on Hilton Head Island.

“Two EOD technicians responded to the military ordnance,” air station spokesperson Capt. Clayton Groover wrote in an email to The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette on Thursday afternoon.

“They have completed their mission and are returning the military ordnance to MCAS Beaufort,” he said.

When the ordnance arrives at the air station, it will either be rendered inert and preserved — if it’s deemed to have historical value — or safely destroyed, Groover said.

The ordnance was found near High Rigger and Galleon streets sometime after noon, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Bob Bromage said, and was not a threat to the public.

Lutz Schremmer, who saw the investigators and artillery round as he rode his bicycle by the scene, said the round appeared to be 12 to 18 inches long.

The air station’s EOD team was asked to respond to the situation, according to Groover.

The team covers Colleton, Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties, he said, and last responded in October to retrieve a cannonball in Ridgeland.

EOD teams typically are assigned to military installations, Groover said, and “they respond to anything in their area that’s military-related.”

The air station’s team is called out once every one to two months, he said.



