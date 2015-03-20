Marines conduct artillery unit training at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG (Tribune News Service) — Officials are cautioning residents not to be alarmed if they hear booms and rattling during the next few weeks.

The Marines are in the area conducting live-fire artillery training on Fort Bragg's ranges, a Fort Bragg Facebook post states.

A Fort Bragg garrison spokesman said the Marines will train here through the end of April.

According to the Facebook post, there will be no mass firing from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily or 10 a.m. to noon Sundays.

The biannual heavy artillery training has been called "Operation Rolling Thunder" in the past and is conducted by Camp Lejeune's 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division.

In previous years, officials have said the Marines use 155mm howitzers, which can't be fired at Camp Lejeune.

In October, Marine representatives described Fort Bragg's training area as allowing more flexibility.

"Bragg just provides us more opportunity to train — there's more space here, more maneuverability, numerous impact areas that we can do numerous observation posts," said Marine Corps Lt. Col. Stephen Kulas, operations officer for the 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division.

Kulas and Master Gunnery Sgt. Ryan Elston, operations chief 10th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, have said that the exercise brings the Marines into a new environment to provide high-impact training which supports infantry units and creates distance between the enemy and Marines on the battlefield.

