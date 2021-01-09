Marine veteran receives $5,000 dental assistant scholarship

(Tribune News Service) — Marine veteran Ryan Doyle, enrolled in the dental assistant program at UEI College in Ontario, recently was awarded a $5,000 scholarship from the Pacific Dental Services Foundation.

Doyle, 25, a resident of Ontario, is scheduled to finish the dental assistant program this spring. After graduation, he plans to work in the field and continue his dental education.

"In the short term, my plan is to get a registered dental assistant job and gain experience while I work towards becoming a licensed hygienist, but I'm the type of person who is always thinking about long-term goals to grasp," Doyle said in a news release. "I see myself going to dental school, becoming a dentist, and then eventually going into maxillofacial surgery one day."

He was one of several recipients of the Pacific Dental Services Foundation's 2020 Dr. Carolyn Ghazal Dental Assistant Scholarship, announced in a Zoom conference.

Doyle enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps right after high school and had served nearly four years when he was injured while on active duty overseas, according to the news release. Although he recovered, he had to leave the military.

After leaving the Marine Corps, he had various jobs and tried an online university program before he decided to enroll in the dental assistant program at United Education Institute College in Ontario.

"It appealed to me because it would be a great way to be active in the community, helping people with oral health and improving smiles," Doyle said in the news release.

"Ryan is such an amazing student. Since day one he has showed so much dedication and desire to become the best dental assistant," Marisa Garcia, dental assistant instructor, said in the news release. "I know he will excel in anything he puts his mind to."

The Pacific Dental Services Foundation's Dr. Carolyn Ghazal Dental Assisting Scholarship was created to provide need-based financial aid, mentorship and on-the-job training for dental assistant students. The scholarship is named for Ghazal, who is chairman of associate dentist development at PDS University — Institute of Dentistry.

Over the past few years the Pacific Dental Services Foundation has awarded more than $450,000 in scholarships to dental assistant students.

"I am beyond grateful and humbled for this scholarship, which is helping me and my family tremendously," Doyle said in the news release.

The Pacific Dental Services Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to improve overall health by improving oral health.

UEI College has campuses throughout California.

___

(c)2021 the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin (Ontario, Calif.)

Visit the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin at www.dailybulletin.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

