Marine veteran accused of trying to join Islamic State group terrorists faces new charge

Federal prosecutors have filed a new criminal charge against a Palm Beach County man accused of trying to join Islamic State group terrorists.

Gregory Hubbard, a former U.S. Marine and sculptor from West Palm Beach, was arrested in a terrorism sting last year on allegations that carry a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.

Hubbard faces charges of conspiring — and attempting — to provide support to a foreign terrorist organization. He faces trial possibly later this year in federal court in West Palm Beach. Prosecutors on Tuesday added a charge of supplying ammunition to a felon, which could add another 10 years to his prison sentence if convicted.

He already has pleaded not guilty to charges he tried to help Islamic State terrorists and tried to go fight with them in Syria.

Prosecutors said he turned over a .22-caliber Marlin rifle and more than 1,600 rounds of ammunition to Dayne Antani Christian, who prosecutors said told an informant he wanted to kill a Marine who went to his gym, and played recorded lectures on his phone advocating jihad, a holy war.

Hubbard, Christian and another man were befriended by an informant who pretended to be a supporter of Islamic State terrorists, according to court records filed in the case last year. Agents said the men practiced shooting guns and spoke approvingly of terrorist acts.

The men used the code word "soccer team" when talking about the Islamic State group and "playing soccer" when talking about their plans to take part in a violent jihad, according to the criminal complaint.

Hubbard said it would be "a big splash if the 'soccer team' would attack the Pentagon … it would be a glorious day for ‘the movement,’" the complaint said.

Hubbard allegedly made "explosion noises" when talking about blowing up the White House or Pentagon.

Hubbard was arrested July 21, 2016, at Miami International Airport as he prepared to board a flight to Germany, where he planned to take a train to Turkey and then make his way to Syria to fight alongside Islamic State terrorists, according to the allegations in the indictment.

Hubbard’s court-appointed defense attorneys argued that when Hubbard was jailed in Palm Beach County, before being moved to the Federal Detention Center in Miami, he was kept in solitary confinement despite concerns about his mental health.

His defense attorneys argued the charges should be thrown out. The two co-defendants pleaded guilty to related charges.

