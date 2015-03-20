Marine shot and killed in North Carolina

WILMINGTON — A Marine killed early Sunday in North Carolina was shot to death by a tenant after possibly trying to break into a business, Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said Monday.

Cpl. Edwin Estrada, 27, died after being shot about 6:15 a.m. near the back door of businesses in Downtown Wilmington, according to police.

“(The victim) was attempting to get into the premise or the business and the gentleman confronted him with a gun and killed him,” Saffo said. "Preliminarily it looks like self defense."

New Hanover County dispatch records indicate a gunshot was registered by ShotSpotter at at 6:10 a.m. in the 300 block of Water Street, the road directly behind the location of the shooting.

The Wilmington Police Department refuses to release any further details.

Capt. John Roberts, spokesman with Second Marine Aircraft Wing, said Estrada was promoted to corporal in July. He was stationed with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464, Marine Aircraft Group 29 in New River.

Estrada, originally from Los Angeles, joined the Marine Corps in 2014.

On Saturday, the Wilmington Convention Center hosted a Marine Corps Ball. It's not clear if Estrada attended that event.

