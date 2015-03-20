Marine sentenced to 5 years in prison for transporting 22 pounds of meth
By ROBIN FITZGERALD | The Sun Herald (Tribune News Service) | Published: November 17, 2017
A Marine found passing through Harrison County with a friend and 10 kilos, or 22 pounds of crystal meth, has received the maximum penalty for interstate travel in support of racketeering enterprises.
Carlos Anibal Gonzalez, 26, received a five-year prison term and three years of probation Wednesday in U.S. District Court.
Chief U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. also fined him $3,000. The judge sentenced Gonzalez on a plea agreement.
Gonzalez had shown his military identification card along with his license when a Harrison County deputy stopped him on Interstate 10 in Gulfport on Nov. 22, 2016, court papers show.
Gonzalez, the driver, was speeding and following too closely, a DEA Task Force agent said in an affidavit. Gonzalez also was driving a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica not registered to him or his passenger.
The men told the deputy they were driving from Georgia to Texas to see a relative in a vehicle they had borrowed. The deputy smelled marijuana in the vehicle and received permission to search the vehicle, the agent said.
The deputy found 20 one-pound packages of meth wrapped in brown tape and plastic hidden in the minivan.
Gonzalez and Jandiel Omar Viera-Orellano, 24, were indicted on several charges. Each pleaded guilty to the interstate travel charge Dec. 7, 2016.
Orellano is held for sentencing on Nov. 28.
———
©2017 The Sun Herald (Biloxi, Miss.)
Visit The Sun Herald (Biloxi, Miss.) at www.sunherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
NATO exercise seeks to display unity amid increasing US-Turkey tensions
US and Serbian paratroopers build partnership in training jumps
Pentagon’s official account retweets call for Trump resignation, calls it an error
VA exploring idea of merging health system with Pentagon
Navy to make recruits pass a run test prior to boot camp
Director of Puerto Rico power company resigns amid scrutiny