Marine reservist guilty of sexual assault against fellow Marine

STAFFORD, Va. — A Stafford County jury has found a Marine Corps reservist guilty of sexually assaulting a fellow reservist at his home.

The Free Lance-Star reports the jury returned the verdict Friday against 37-year-old Michael Andrew Maldini. He was convicted on charges of rape, attempted sodomy and aggravated sexual battery.

Maldini's accuser testified that he all but ordered her to drink alcohol and then forced her to have sex at his townhouse in February.

Maldini and his attorneys said the encounter was consensual.

According to the newspaper, Maldini was sentenced to 50 years on the rape charge, five years on the attempted sodomy charge, and 20 years for sexual battery. He also faces a $100,000 fine.

Maldini's attorney couldn't immediately be reached by The Associated Press for comment.