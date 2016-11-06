Marine recruit at Parris Island dies, was found unconscious
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 6, 2016
PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. — Officials say a Marine recruit at Parris Island has died just a week after another recruit was injured there. It's also the second fatality of a recruit at Parris Island this year.
The Island Packet of Hilton Head reports that Capt. Greg Carroll says a recruit died Friday night at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. He said he would release the victim's name 24 hours after the family was notified.
The statement says the recruit was found unconscious in his bed.
Carroll says a recruit who fell two stories inside a building on Oct. 28 remains in critical condition.
Recruit Raheel Siddiqui died March 18 after being injured in a fall.
