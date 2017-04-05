Marine pleads not guilty to California double homicide
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: April 5, 2017
TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — A Marine has pleaded not guilty to killing a woman and her adult daughter near a Southern California desert base.
The San Bernardino Sun says 22-year-old Rafael Aikens of Sacramento entered pleas to murder Wednesday.
Investigators suspect Aikens shot 62-year-old Renee Metcalf and her 32-year-old daughter, Christy McKissic.
Their bodies were found on March 24 in their home about 10 miles from the Twentynine Palms Marine base, where Aikens was stationed.
The younger woman's 10-year-old daughter was found unharmed in the home.
Authorities haven't released a motive for the killings.
Aikens is a lance corporal assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment of the 1st Marine Division.
He served in Iraq for six months last year.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Army plan to add storage space in Germany raises concern about hazardous materials
More aggressive US strikes in Somalia put civilians at risk, experts say
Japan considers missiles to deter N. Korea, strengthen US alliance
Afghan commanders suspended over Kabul hospital attack
Obama aide Rice denies using intel to spy on Trump advisers
Vietnam vets reflect on life in the trenches, ostracization and yearning for acceptance