Marine hospitalized after alleged assault at California's Camp Pendleton, authorities say

SAN DIEGO (Tribune News Service) — A Marine is in the hospital after an alleged assault this week at Camp Pendleton, Marine Corps officials said Thursday.

A Marine Corps official declined to offer further details about the victim, who is a woman, or the circumstances of the alleged assault.

"We are aware of an alleged assault that occurred aboard Camp Pendleton, California, on March 2, 2021," said Maj. Kendra Motz, a 1st Marine Division spokeswoman. "The incident is currently under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service."

The Marine is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Motz said.

NCIS did not immediately return requests for comment.

