Marine discharges firearm in Camp Lejeune barracks, shoots another Marine

This story has been updated.

WASHINGTON — A Marine at Camp Lejeune, N.C., shot another Marine last week when he accidentally discharged a firearm in a barracks building, Navy investigators said.

A Marine with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment discharged the firearm Thursday evening, injuring the other Marine who was taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune with non-life-threatening injuries, 1st Lt. Dan Linfante, a spokesman for the 2nd Marine Division, said in a statement Monday.

The injured Marine has been released from the hospital and has been deemed “completely stable” by medical officials, Linfante said.

Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the incident. A NCIS spokesperson said the shooter and the victim were both men and the preliminary findings indicate it was an accidental shooting. No charges have been filed yet in connection with the shooting.

The 2nd Marine Division and NCIS have not said what type of gun was fired or whether the firearm was personally owned or a service weapon.

