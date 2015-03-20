Marine Corps Rodeo brings 'extreme' entertainment to Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (Tribune News Service) — You might know what a rodeo looks like, but have you ever seen an extreme rodeo?

This year, the Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow wanted to bring something new to the High Desert community, and based on locals' reviews, the rodeo didn't fail to excite.

Held Friday and Saturday nights at the U.S. Marine Corps Yermo Annex Stables, the event featured the Flying U Rodeo company along with a whole host of activities involving bulls, broncs and barrels.

"The thing was to bring something new to the community and provide a little more entertainment value," Marine Corps Community Services Marketing Director Scott Graham said. "You can go see a rodeo, but not everyone has seen an extreme rodeo ... There were cowboys on bikes, a ring of fire, barrel racing with motorcycles ... and there were also traditional rodeo events."

The rodeo announcer, Jared Slagle, flew in from Nebraska specifically for the weekend event, which he said "was really fun to work."

"This is the first time the Flying U has brought an extreme team rodeo to Barstow ... If you have never seen an extreme rodeo, then it is definitely something like you have never seen before," Slagle said. "It's very high pace and exciting ... The crowd was awesome. They were on the edge of their seat throughout the whole show. Amazing fans."

A few of those fans were Barstow resident Amee Pitts and her four children who she said "all had a blast."

"My oldest, 16, and youngest, 3, both boys, absolutely loved the motorcycles," Pitts said. "Little guy liked the horses. Big brother liked the soccer game thing. My 9-year-old loved everything, as did my 12-year-old, both girls. It was fun for all of us. We will definitely be going again next year."

Two other attendees, Andrea Cockrell and Roe Hinds, who've both been to past Barstow rodeos, said this weekend's was "the best by far."

"Just a different kind of rodeo was a nice change. A LOT of action kept me from even wanting to go to the bathroom," Cockrell said. Hinds noted that she wished more local residents came out to see the show.

"From the extreme bulls, stallions, American flag coming down from a helicopter, to the motorcycles ... how could you complain?" Hinds said. "By far the best rodeo I have been to."

Graham said that every dollar generated by the events goes toward "supporting your marines" and "improving their quality of life."

"Our job, first and foremost, is to take care of the marines and their families," Graham said. "A great part of that is the community that surrounds them."

