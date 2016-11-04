Marine Corps innovation contest results in body armor improvement

MOULTRIE, Ga. (Tribune News Service) — A U.S. Marine from Moultrie recently won a corps-wide logistical innovation award for an improvement to Marines’ flak jackets that may save lives.

Cpl. Matthew A. Long, a motor transport mechanic, proposed a tear-proof bag behind the ceramic insert in the body armor — called a Small Arms Protective Insert or SAPI, according to a story published at USMCLife.com.

The bag will contain a clotting agent and a pain-killer, so when it’s pierced by a bullet the medicines will automatically be administered immediately into the wound.

“The whole point of this is immediate first aid,” Long said.

Long serves as part of Motor Transport Company, 3rd Maintenance Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 35, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, the USMCLife story reported.

He’s part of a long line of servicemen dating back to the American Civil War. Every generation from that point on had at least one family member in the armed services, the story said.

“I want to continue on that legacy; it is an incredible motivation just to sit there and think about my entire family and I am continuing that legacy.” Long said. “That is a fire if I’ve ever heard of one.”

The logistics innovation challenge was part of the Marine Corps’ push for innovation among its ranks. Long, among many others, is scheduled to be sent to the United States so he can create a prototype of his idea and share it with the rest of the Marine Corps, the USMCLife article said.

