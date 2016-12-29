Marine commander relieved of duty after string of crashes

WASHINGTON — The commander of a Marine aircraft squadron that has been plagued with crashes was relieved of command Wednesday, the Marine Corps said.

Lt. Col. Wade Workman, commander of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232, was relieved "due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to continue to serve in that position," the Marine Corps said in a statement. The squadron is based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California.

During the last year, Squadron 232 has lost at least two F/A-18C Hornets in training crashes. On July 28, Marine Maj. Richard Norton was killed during a nighttime air-to-ground training flight near Marine Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms in California.

Days later, on Aug. 2, an F/A-18C Hornet crashed from the same squadron that had been sent to Naval Air Station Fallon in Nevada for training flights. The pilot safely ejected with minor injuries in that crash.

Across the Marine Corps, additional F/A-18C Hornet crashes this year have caused the deaths of two more pilots and the loss of aircraft.

On June 2, Marine Capt. Jeff Kuss was killed when his F/A-18C Hornet crashed during a training flight with the Blue Angels.

On Nov. 9, two F/A-18C Hornets assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar collided over San Diego, resulting in the loss of an aircraft. Both pilots survived the incident. It was not immediately clear to which squadron those aircraft belonged.

On Dec. 7, Marine Capt. Jake Frederick was killed when his F/A-18C Hornet crashed during a training flight off the coast of Japan.

The earlier crashes led the service to conduct a one day stand-down of all nondeployed aircraft in August to review safety procedures.

In the statement about Workman, the Marines said the decision was made "based on issues concerning command climate within the squadron."

