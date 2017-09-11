Marine colonel convicted for sexually abusing a child

CAMP LEJEUNE — A Camp Lejeune Marine colonel has been sentenced to more than five years behind bars after being convicted of sexually abusing a child.

Col. Daniel H. Wilson, 56, of Mason, Washington, who was assigned to the II Marine Expeditionary Force, was convicted and sentenced Sunday at a general court martial held aboard Camp Lejeune, according the a news release issued from II Marine Expeditionary Force.

Wilson was found guilty of the sexual abuse of a child, six counts of conduct unbecoming of an officer and a gentleman and absence without leave.

He was sentenced to 66 months confinement and dismissed from service.

Wilson, who has been confined in the Camp Lejeune brig since January, will be transferred from the brig on base to a long-term naval confinement facility but if wasn’t yet clear which facility, according to II MEF spokesman Lt. Col. Michael Armistead. He said the three options are Naval Consolidated Brig, Chesapeake; Naval Consolidated Brig, Miramar; and Naval Consolidated Brig, Charleston.

According to the list of charges considered by the general court martial, Wilson, while on active duty at Camp Lejeune on multiple occasions between about June 26, 2016 and about July 13, 2016 commit a lewd act against a children younger than 12 “by touching the genitalia of the child with the intent arouse of gratify” Col. Wilson’s sexual desire.

He was also found guilty of conduct unbecoming of an officer and gentleman for a number of crude and inappropriate actions while on active duty at or near Darwin, Australia.

Wilson was found not guilty of the rape of a child, assault consummated by battery upon a child under 16 years, three counts of conduct unbecoming of an officer and a gentleman, sexual assault and a assault consummated by battery.

Wilson, who had been operations officer for II MEF since April 30, 2016, was initially charged in November 2016. Additional charges were brought against Wilson in January when new allegations surfaced as the result of an investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigations Service (Carolina Field Office).

Wilson was placed in pre-trial confinement at Marine Corps Installations East Regional Brig in January after the second allegations surfaced. He will receive credit for time served.

