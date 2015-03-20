Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron commander relieved of duty

Lt. Col. Michael E. Hernandez has been relieved as commander of Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 11 “due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to continue to lead,” the Corps said Friday.

Maj. Gen. Mark Wise, commander of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, based his decision “strictly on performance” and indicated that no misconduct has been alleged against Hernandez, according to a statement issued from the air wing’s headquarters at Miramar Marine Corps Air Station.

Hernandez couldn’t be reached for comment Friday.

Maj. David Donnell, the squadron’s executive officer, will take temporary command of the squadron, which is nicknamed the “Devilfish.”

The Marine Corps had selected Hernandez to lead the squadron in mid-2014.

Hernandez graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego in 1990 and served as a reservist parachute rigger at the Navy’s air station in Dallas, rising to the rank of sergeant.

He then graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1996 and was commissioned as a second lieutenant.

His 26 years of military service included humanitarian operations in New Guinea, the 2000 mission to retrieve the Navy guided-missile destroyer Cole after it was blasted by an Al Qaeda bomb in Yemen, and a tour in Baghdad in 2007 as deputy inspector general to the multinational coalition force.

His decorations include the Joint Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with Gold Star and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.



