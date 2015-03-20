Manhunt underway for double-murder suspect who shot two cops and stole a patrol car in Oklahoma
By LINDSEY BEVER | The Washington Post | Published: October 24, 2016
Authorities in Oklahoma are frantically searching for a double-murder suspect who opened fire on two police officers and stole a patrol vehicle late Sunday night.
A manhunt was underway Monday for Michael Dale Vance Jr., 38, who police said opened fire on officers responding to a shots-fired call in Lincoln County, just east of Oklahoma City, according to NBC News.
When officers arrived at the scene about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the suspect "came out with an AK-47 and just opened fire on everybody," Lincoln County Sheriff Charles Dougherty told reporters at a news conference.
Two Wellston police officers were shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
Vance, who was also shot, fled the scene in a patrol vehicle with another suspect, then shot a woman at a nearby mobile home park and stole her car, police told CBS affiliate KWTV-News9.
Hours later, police discovered two dead bodies in Oklahoma County; sheriff's officials later determined that the victims were Vance's family members, according to News9.
One person is in custody, police said.
But Vance, who is considered armed and dangerous - possibly with an AK-47 - is still at-large, police said.
