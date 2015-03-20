Mandate eases acquisition of teacher credentials for Fort Drum spouses

FORT DRUM (Tribune News Service) — Transferring teaching certification from out-of-state has long been an issue for military spouses on Fort Drum and presented retention issues for soldiers and families stationed here, or those planning to move here.

But Fort Drum spouses will no longer have to worry as a new state mandate, effective Wednesday, allows military spouses with out-of-state teaching certification to transfer their credentials to New York state.

The state Education Department Board of Regents created the Transitional J certificate, which is valid for one year from its effective date — Nov. 4, 2020 — and gives military spouses the time they need to pass the tests required for certification in New York. If the candidate passes the Educating All Students test and Content Specialty Tests before Transitional J certificate's expiration date in 2021, the teaching certificate can be renewed once for two more years.

In order to qualify, according to the state Education Department, one must obviously be the spouse of a full-time active duty member with the Armed Forces whose permanent duty station is in New York, but also hold a bachelor's degree or higher from a regionally accredited higher education institution and achieving a 2.5 cumulative grade point average.

Candidates must also have an employment and support commitment as a teacher from a school district or BOCES in the area the certification is being sought, such as a superintendent statement, which includes a plan from the district or BOCES for mentoring, appropriate instructional support and at least 20 hours of professional learning targeted toward appropriate teaching skills during each year of employment.

The Child Abuse Identification and Reporting, School Violence Intervention and Prevention and Dignity for All Students Act workshops must also be completed. Those applying for a special education certificate must also complete the Autism workshop.

Four years ago, in 2016, state lawmakers amended Section 6501 of state law to give military spouses transferred to New York from out of state an expedited review of licensure applications. The law provided accommodations for dental hygiene, mental health counseling, occupational therapy and cosmetology licenses.

The transfer of teaching certification was not included in that law until now.

According to Sonja Draught, director of Fort Drum Plans, Analysis and Integration Office, this had presented potential retention issues for soldiers and their families deciding to come to Fort Drum. She added there were also potential concerns of financial readiness in the area "if the opportunity for dual-income families is not possible because the spouse is a teacher."

Stephen Todd, superintendent of the Jefferson-Lewis BOCES, said he believes the exclusion of those with teaching certification was not the intent of the authors of the original legislation.

Ms. Draught, in a prepared statement from the Fort Drum Public Affairs Office, said it took a collaborative effort to give those with teaching certificates the same level of license reciprocity as other professional military spouses.

"This has been a long road with many people working tirelessly for years to see this come into fruition, particularly Advocate Drum (formerly Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization) and (Superintendent of the Jefferson-Lewis BOCES) Steve Todd," she said.

"This really was a team effort, and a community effort," Mr. Todd said. "It will be good for military families, area schools and our whole community."

