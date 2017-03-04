Man who lied about military service sentenced for burglary

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A Montana man who lied about serving in the military in order to have a burglary case assigned to Veterans Treatment ourt has been ordered to pay just over $1,200 in restitution for the burglary.

The Great Falls Tribune reported Ryan Patrick Morris was given a three-year deferred prison sentence Wednesday for stealing items from a garage. Court records say Morris told investigators he pawned the items.

In November, District Judge Greg Pinski found Morris in contempt of court for lying about his military service. He sentenced him to 30 days in jail, fined him $500 and ordered him to complete 441 hours of community service with a veterans' service organization — one hour for each Montanan that had died during military service since the Korean War.

