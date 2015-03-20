Man who fatally stabbed Army vet on Appalachian Trail found not guilty by reason of insanity

Army veteran Ronald S. Sanchez Jr., left, was stabbed to death while hiking the Appalachian Trail in May 2019. James L. Jordan, right, has admitted that he fatally stabbed Sanchez but on Friday, April 23, 2021, Sanchez was found not guilty of the murder by reason of insanity.

A man who terrorized a group of hikers on the Appalachian Trail in Southwest Virginia in 2019, stabbing two people, one of them fatally, has been found not guilty by reason of insanity and committed to a psychiatric hospital until he is no longer a danger to society.

James L. Jordan, 32, admitted that he fatally stabbed Ronald S. Sanchez Jr., 43, a 16-year Army veteran who spent three tours in Iraq as a combat engineer. Sanchez was attempting to hike the entire 2,192 mile length of the Appalachian Trail, and had set up camp in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest with three other people he met on the trail early on May 11, 2019. Jordan, known to trail hikers because of his erratic behavior, set up a campsite nearby, but acted "increasingly disturbed and unstable," court records state, so Sanchez and the other three decided to pack up and leave.

As two of the campers tried to leave, Jordan confronted them with a machete, and they ran away, calling police in Wythe County. Jordan chased them, court records state, then returned to the campsite and approached Sanchez and a woman from Canada. The woman told the FBI she saw Jordan stab Sanchez, and she ran. Jordan caught her, stabbed her in the face, arms, legs and torso, but she survived. She hiked six miles into Smyth County and called 911.

Sheriff's deputies reached the campsite three hours later and found Jordan in bloody clothes, and Sanchez lying on the ground nearby. Jordan was arrested and charged with murder, but by July 2019 he had been found incompetent to stand trial. He was found competent in June 2020, and the case proceeded toward trial until he was examined by mental health experts from the University of Virginia.

In a sanity evaluation of Jordan, the doctors found that he suffered from schizoaffective disorder and acute psychotic symptoms, and concluded that he was "unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of his acts," according to court records. Both federal prosecutors and the federal public defender reached an agreement that Jordan should plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

Sanchez's family, and the surviving stabbing victim, sent impact statements to U.S. District Judge James P. Jones about how the episode changed their lives. "Our family's lives have been shattered beyond words," said Sanchez's mother, Claudia Duncan. Brenda Sanchez Loera, his sister, said that "Ronald was also a great father to his two children," both teenagers. "He had so much more he wanted to do before he was senselessly taken from this earth."

The surviving stabbing victim wrote that she was "haunted by Mr. Jordan's actions," and she recalled watching Jordan "transformed before my eyes from a bewildered, confused man into a violent animal. I saw him attack and murder a good, kind man. And I remember his eyes when I tried to run, and when I looked back over my shoulder. They are burned into my mind."

Jordan's lawyers released a statement that said that Jordan "is deeply remorseful for the profound sorrow he has caused. He regrets that his lifelong battle with mental illness ultimately resulted in this trauma and loss for innocent hikers and their families." They noted that Jordan will not be released from custody until a court finds by clear and convincing evidence that he would not create a substantial risk of injury to anyone.

The lawyers also said that the mental health experts noted that Jordan had never been consistently and appropriately treated for mental illness until he was arrested and sent for psychiatric treatment.

At a hearing on Thursday in federal court in Abingdon, Va., Jones accepted Jordan's plea and found him not guilty solely by reason of insanity on charges of murder, attempted murder and three counts of assault. On Friday Jones ordered Jordan committed to federal custody "until he has recovered from his mental disease or defect."

