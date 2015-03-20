Man sent back to Iran under Trump travel ban is back in US
By CHRISTINE ARMARIO | Associated Press | Published: February 2, 2017
LOS ANGELES — An Iranian man turned away from Los Angeles International Airport under President Donald Trump's executive order barring people from seven Muslim-majority nations has arrived back in the U.S. under a federal judge's order.
Ali Vayeghan arrived at the Los Angeles airport Thursday, where he was greeted by family members. They handed him a bouquet of California-grown flowers.
Other well-wishers sang, "This Land is Your Land."
Vayeghan's family was waiting to meet him Friday when he was detained for several hours, then sent back to Iran. He was coming to the U.S. to visit family, including a son he hadn't seen in 12 years.
A federal judge on Sunday ordered U.S. authorities bring him back.
He was among hundreds detained or turned away from airports after the ban was implemented.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
White House: Trump comments on Mexico 'lighthearted'
Rex Tillerson sworn in as President Donald Trump's secretary of state
Trump promises to 'totally destroy' ban on politicking by tax-exempt nonprofits
Pentagon, White House defend planning in SEAL team raid in Yemen
VA watchdog: multibillion-dollar program 'cumbersome' for veterans
In South Korea, Mattis reaffirms joint stance against North Korea threat