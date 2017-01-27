Man rescues burning US flag from Iowa City protesters

Matt Uhrin, right, extinguishes a set of American flags being set on fire by protesters on the pedestrian mall in Iowa City, Iowa on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A man wielding a fire extinguisher rescued a burning U.S. flag from protesters in Iowa City.

Organizers told the Iowa City Press-Enterprise that Thursday's demonstration across from the Old Capitol Mall was aimed at racial and social injustice and U.S. imperialism.

"When I see the flag, I see racial injustice," said Paul Osgerby of Iowa City. "I see social injustice from Native American genocide to African-American slavery to failing to recognize women as citizens until the 20th century."

The protesters' actions drew angry comments from some bystanders.

Bob Guyer, a witness, said the act was disrespectful to military veterans.

"Probably every one of them has a relative at one point or another that died for that," Guyer said, referring to the flag. "That's not free speech. Too many people have died for it."

One man, Matt Uhrin, used the extinguisher against the flames and, despite some pushing and shoving, took one of the flags from the protesters and walked away. Uhrin returned when they set another flag aflame. More pushing and shoving ensued, but he was unable to retrieve the second flag and lost his extinguisher in the effort.

Uhrin declined the newspaper's request for comment.

An Iowa City police officer said two of the protesters were cited because they didn't obtain a permit for the open burn.

"It's not for the content of what they were burning but rather for violating the city ordinance of open burning," Gaarde said.

The misdemeanor is punishable by a fine of up to $625 or up to 30 days in jail. Gaarde said the charges against the two protesters are the only ones police expect to file in the incident.