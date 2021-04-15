Man killed while waiting for dialysis, suspect at large

ARLINGTON, Wash. — A lifelong Granite Falls resident who served as a U.S. Marine was fatally shot Saturday while waiting for a dialysis appointment in north Snohomish County, his family said.

The shooter was at large on Wednesday and Arlington detectives were searching for a dark 2013 or 2014 Range Rover Sport, The Daily Herald in Everett reported.

Ivan Maik, 78, stopped at a Marysville bank to withdraw cash before dawn Saturday. Police said security cameras showed a Range Rover followed him until he parked near the front of the Puget Sound Kidney Centers.

Two employees walked out of the building around 5:35 a.m. and noticed someone crouching by a vehicle before the person opened the door and shot Maik, police said. The person fired at the employees, but they were not hit, according to police.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office released Maik’s identity. An autopsy confirmed the death was homicide.

The Marysville Police Department, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol are assisting in the investigation. Tips can be directed to Arlington police. Call 425-407-3999, or dial 911.

Maik was born Aug. 11, 1942, in Arlington. He led a very simple and humble life, his daughter Lisa said.