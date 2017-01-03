Man impersonates soldier, threatens to blow up Wal-Mart with Islamic State bomb

A man dressed in what appeared to be a U.S. Army uniform attempted to steal alcohol and ammunition from a Baton Rouge Wal-Mart store, the Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

After employees at the store just off Siegen Lane caught him, however, he started to yell, claiming that he was in the military and that he "will get a bomb from ISIS and blow this place up," East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office investigators said in an arrest report.

Keyon Pullins, 23, 4011 Ridgemont Drive, was arrested on counts of theft of goods over $500, terrorizing, false impersonation of a veteran and simple burglary. Pullins has never served in the U.S. military, deputies said.

The report says that Pullins placed several bottles of alcohol and eight packs of 12-gauge shotgun shells in a large plastic bin.

Employees stopped him while he was exiting through the automotive section of the store, according to investigators. Once he was stopped and questioned, Pullins yelled that he was in the military and to "just let him go about his business."

Once deputies arrived, they said Pullins admitted he was not in the military, but was trying to pass the "PT" test, a requirement to enlist. He also told them, according to the report, that a supervisor gave him the uniform, but told him not to wear it.

Pullins was previously banned from all Wal-Mart locations. He was booked for stealing alcohol from the Wal-Mart on O'Neal Lane on Oct. 27 and Nov. 23, according to a previous arrest report. Investigators say that Pullins admitted to the Oct. 27 theft and said it was part of a gang initiation.

