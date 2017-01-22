Man gets 4 years for vandalism of Vietnam War memorial in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — A 24-year-old man who vandalized a Vietnam War memorial last year in Los Angeles has been sentenced to four years in state prison.

A court spokeswoman said Friday that Angel Castro was sentenced in Los Angeles Superior Court after pleading no contest Jan. 13 to vandalism and robbery.

Taggers defaced the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Venice just before Memorial Day.

It was spray-painted from one end to the other with giant white letters covering about a third of the names on it.

The memorial created by a local artist was dedicated in 1992. It bears the names of 2,273 service members who were prisoners of war or missing in action.

Castro was also ordered to pay $38,000 restitution.