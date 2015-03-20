Man gets 35 years in prison for shooting Army veteran in 2015

ST. LOUIS (Tribune News Service) — The man who shot and paralyzed Army veteran Christopher Sanna near the Gateway Arch after a Cardinal's game last year was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison.

At the end of the nearly three-hour hearing and just before he was sentenced, Kilwa Jones, 32, turned to Sanna, saying, “I never intended for that to happen. At the time I was in a bad place. And if I could change places with you, I swear I would.”

He also asked Sanna whether he could correspond with him from prison, saying he wanted to explain further “what was going on with me” and help give Sanna closure.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry called it one of the most sincere apologies that she’s heard. But, she said, the crime was incredibly serious and had serious consequences.

At the start of the hearing, Sanna, 45, said that his life had been turned “upside down” by the shooting.

On that day, Sept. 25, 2015, Sanna and his girlfriend, Lisa Marie Simpson, met Sanna’s mother and other relatives at the Cardinals game to celebrate his mother’s 60th birthday.

But the couple left early, about 10:30 p.m., as Sanna had to work the next day. They were walking back to their car, parked at the Old Cathedral lot on the riverfront, when they spotted a car idling at a traffic light. Sanna said he became suspicious when the car sat still as the light turned green.

Jones jumped out, with a 9 mm Hi-Point pistol. Sanna said that he thought he told Simpson to run. Sanna heard a whistle as the first shot passed, then felt himself being struck in the back by the next. The slug bounced off a rib and through his spine before hitting his pelvis and bouncing back up through his liver and lung. It hit another rib, then exited, he said. Simpson was not hurt.

Sanna could not feel his legs and lay bleeding in the street while Jones rifled through his front pockets, stealing cash and an e-cigarette. He then took Simpson’s purse.

As Simpson tried to keep her boyfriend from being run over in traffic, Sanna called his mother, reaching only her voicemail. He left this message: “Mom, I love you. You’ve been a good mom. I’m dying.”

He didn’t, but wouldn’t come home from a series of hospitals until Jan. 18.

Sanna has no feeling below his belly button. He said that he’s no longer able to use his boat or jet ski, or fix fast cars. He spoke of the medical problems that he’s suffered, and bills that have piled up.

The Army veteran had been working as a Midas store manager, earning nearly $90,000 at the time of the shooting. Now, he can sometimes make it to work, saying he is essentially a door greeter earning $8,000 or $9,000.

“I’m stuck,” he said. “I wish I was dead sometimes,” he said, adding that he sometimes thinks it would be easier on his family and girlfriend.

Simpson said that she still had nightmares and sees Jones’ face “all the time in my dreams.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney John Bird also called the mother of Jones’ two children, now 2 and 12, to testify about an incident the day after Sanna’s shooting. Jones brought $40 for their son’s birthday, but became enraged and beat her when she refused to let him use her car. Jones was eventually arrested after a three-hour standoff with police.

Jones’ fiancée said that as 2015 progressed, Jones’ drinking became worse, and he started taking pills. When on alcohol and drugs, she said, “When you look him in the eyes — he’s not there.”

He was also extremely frustrated, she said, because he was unable to get a job because of a prior felony conviction and couldn’t support his family. On the day of the shooting, Jones was also upset because he lost some money playing cards.

She said that Jones initially thought that he’d killed Sanna.

Two St. Louis County police officers also testified, one saying that he had taken a .22-caliber pistol from Jones on Jan. 25, 2015. The other said that during the booking process, Jones unzipped his pants and urinated on the officer’s desk.

Bird used that testimony, and a prior first-degree assault conviction Jones has for a shooting during a fight, to argue for 35 years in prison, saying Jones was “completely out of control.”

Jones, of the 3600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, pleaded guilty earlier this year to federal charges of robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon while on federal property, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

As part of the plea, prosecutors agreed to ask for no more than the 35 years. Jones’ attorneys, Scott Rosenblum and Adam Fein, agreed not to ask for less than 25.

Fein told the court that Jones had been subjected to physical and sexual abuse growing up, which likely led him to display anti-social traits. The lawyer also said that Jones apparently was on both alcohol and drugs at the time of the shooting. And he said that in his dealings with his client, Jones was always reserved, thoughtful and calm.

As Perry announced her sentence, two of Jones’ relatives dissolved into sobs.

After the hearing, Sanna said he thought the sentence was fair, as did his mother and Simpson.

All also expressed concern for Jones’ family, and Sanna said that he and Simpson have discussed trying to get together with Jones’ children.

Sanna said that the hearing had given him some closure. He said that he was open to hearing from Jones.

He also expressed his thanks to all the volunteers who helped the Gary Sinise Foundation, Home Depot and other sponsors modify his House Springs home for his wheelchair. He said many people had helped, making the tragedy “a lot better than it could have been.”

But he said that he still needed a lot of help. His mother runs a GoFundMe page, “Support for Chris.”

As Simpson was talking to reporters, a Jones relative leaving the courthouse raised her hand to Sanna’s mother, Candis Sanna, and mouthed “we’re sorry.”

Jones still faces charges in St. Louis Circuit Court related to the crime, and charges in St. Louis County that accuse him of domestic assault.

