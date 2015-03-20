Man gets 18 months in prison for 2015 shooting at Fort Riley

A 19-year-old man was ordered Thursday to spend 18 months in federal prison for killing a teen at Fort Riley.

Juwuan D. Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter in the Sept. 11, 2015, death of Kenyon Givens Jr., U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.

Jackson was handling a loaded .22-caliber revolver recklessly when the shooting occurred but told military police that an unknown, masked intruder had forced his way into a home on the military base and gunned down Givens.

The false story prevented Givens from receiving immediate medical care from paramedics; they weren’t allowed into the home until police had searched the address for the gunman.

Investigators later learned that Jackson had been spinning the chamber of the revolver while holding the trigger. When the gun discharged, a bullet struck Givens in the chest.

In addition to the prison term, Jackson must pay $5,000 for Givens’ funeral expenses. Both lived at Fort Riley, which is north of Junction City, at the time of the shooting.



