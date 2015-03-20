Man found dead near Wright-Patterson AFB taxiway died of hypothermia

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE (Tribune News Service) — A Dayton man whose body was found Dec. 20 near a taxiway at Wright-Patterson apparently died of hypothermia, according to preliminary autopsy findings.

Wright-Patterson authorities released the preliminary findings Thursday based on an autopsy conducted by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office last month. However, an official autopsy report and toxicology inspection will take six to eight more weeks, said Wright-Patterson spokesman Daryl Mayer.

The man, Montrey Smith, 32, was found unresponsive near Taxiway A on the main airfield near the 445th Airlift Wing around 9 a.m. Dec. 20, authorities have said. He was later declared dead at Wright-Patterson Medical Center after an attempt to revive him failed.

The man had apparently climbed over a perimeter fence the previous night in a remote area near the Mad River, authorities have said.

The man may have been involved in a single-vehicle crash on Ohio 4 at the border of Montgomery and Greene counties near the base, authorities have said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call about the crash around 10:13 p.m. Dec. 19, a post commander has said.

Troopers found an overturned 2001 Kia Sportage port utility vehicle, but the driver was missing when police arrived, according to the Highway Patrol.

Mayer has said a witness told authorities the man appeared disoriented after the crash. A canine team tracked the man's path and found part of his clothing on top of barbed wire on the fence, Mayer has said.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigation has continued to investigate the incident.

