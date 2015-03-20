Man faces attempted murder charge in shooting of Fort Bliss soldier

An El Paso man faces an attempted-murder charge after being accused of shooting a soldier who allegedly had fired gunshots into the air during a fight outside a West Side bar, police said.

The gunfire erupted at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday during a brawl in the parking lot of Barmen, 4130 N. Mesa St. near Brentwood Avenue, El Paso police said.

Nickolas Scott Maxwell, 37, is accused of shooting Quintin Brown, 26, who was hospitalized with what police described as life-threatening gunshot wounds.

A Fort Bliss official confirmed that Brown is a soldier at the Army post.

A police news release on Monday stated that the violence began with two groups of men fighting inside the bar.

People can be seen trying to break up the fight inside the bar in a 10-second cellphone video aired by Channel 9-KTSM.

Police said that the fight continued in the parking lot after the groups were kicked out by bar staff.

During the fight in the parking lot, Brown allegedly fired a handgun several times into the air, police said. Then, Maxwell, who police said was not involved in the fight, allegedly came out of the bar with a handgun and shot Brown several times.

Maxwell, of El Paso, was arrested by detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit on a charge of criminal attempted murder.

He is being held at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown under a $500,000 bond. A bond hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

