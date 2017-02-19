Man dies after breaching security at Honolulu airport

HONOLULU -- A man is dead after he breached security at Honolulu International Airport and stopped breathing, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

The man ran through a security checkpoint at a small commuter terminal about 5:48 a.m. early Saturday, the newspaper said.

The man, who was not a traveler, pushed aside a security officer and ran through doors where airplanes were parked. He was stopped by an airport employee, who was backed up by other law enforcement and security officers.

The man then became unresponsive.

Efforts to revive him were made by the Honolulu Fire Department, EMS and Airport Rescue Fire Fighters, State Transportation Department spokesman Tim Sakahara told the Star-Advertiser.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Sakahara said the man, who not been identified by authorities, was in his 40s, the newspaper said.

One law enforcement officer with the Securitas firm was injured and has been taken to the hospital for treatment, Sakahara said.

Honolulu police detectives are investigating the incident.