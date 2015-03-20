Man charged with assaulting Swiss ambassador inside official Washington residence

WASHINGTON — A 30-year-old man has been charged with breaking into the District of Columbia residence of Switzerland's ambassador and assaulting him, according to law enforcement authorities and court documents.

The suspect, Christian David Mandeville, was arrested Monday afternoon after police said he refused to leave the residence. Documents filed in U.S. District Court allege Mandeville forcefully pushed past the ambassador and fought with a uniformed Secret Service officer trying to arrest him.

Mandeville was charged with two counts of assault on a foreign official, resisting arrest and unlawful entry. His initial appearance in federal court had not been scheduled as of Tuesday. Court documents did not list a lawyer.

"He is not a violent person," his mother, Dawn Schwab, who lives in Arizona, said Tuesday. "He is not politically motivated."

She said her son had been experiencing mental health issues and had expressed a desire to live someplace else. "He was looking for help," Schwab said.

Schwab said he had focused on Switzerland because he felt it was a country that is "nonviolent and a better place to live." She believes that when he was turned away, "I think he just got desperate to speak to the ambassador. He had put all his hopes into that."

District police said Mandeville is from Avondale, Ariz., near Phoenix. Court documents say he had an Oregon identification card.

The court documents and police did not describe why the suspect allegedly broke into the residence, which is adjacent to the embassy.

A spokesman for the Embassy of Switzerland said in a statement there was no "imminent threat to the safety" of the ambassador, Jacques Pitteloud, and he was not injured.

The embassy said in the statement the man jumped a perimeter fence after being denied entry. The Secret Service said in court documents he got into the residence and was stopped by a Swiss law enforcement official.

The document says Mandeville grabbed the officer's wrist in an attempt to push him away. Staff called the Secret Service, which handles security issues at embassies.

The agent wrote he was met by Pitteloud, who was concerned Mandeville would get farther inside the residence. The agent wrote that when he and Pitteloud approached, Mandeville tried to push past them.

"The Ambassador put his hands out to stop Mandeville, but Mandeville used his arms to knock the Ambassador's arms," the court filing says. "Mandeville then used his body to try to push his way past the Ambassador. His actions pushed the Ambassador backward."

The embassy spokesman confirmed that Pitteloud is the ambassador referred to in the court documents.

The agent, Jacob Pina, said in court papers that Mandeville fought efforts to subdue and arrest him. Pina reported abrasions to his forearm.

The Washington Post's Magda Jean-Louis contributed to this report.