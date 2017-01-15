Man charged in Seymour Johnson AFB airman's murder

GOLDSBORO — A North Carolina man was charged Friday in the July 31 shooting death of a Seymour Johnson airman.

Bobby Mandrell Williams, 36, is accused of fatally shooting 32-year-old Ryan Apollo Morgan in a downtown Goldsboro street. Morgan was an active-duty airman stationed at the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base.

Maj. Anthony D. Carmon of the Goldsboro Police Department said Williams faces an open count of murder in the killing.

Police were called to the 100 block of North Center Street around 2:30 a.m. July 31 and found Morgan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Carmon said. He was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Goldsboro detectives investigated the shooting along with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations. Williams faces a state murder charge and his first appearance is scheduled for Tuesday in Wayne County District Court.

Williams was in the Greene County Detention Center in Snow Hill on an unrelated probation violation charge when he was served with the murder warrant, according to police and court records.

He was released from prison in October 2015 after serving time following the revocation of his probation on drug charges in Greene and Lenoir counties, N.C. Department of Public Safety records show.

Williams has a string of felony and misdemeanor drug convictions in those counties stretching from 2004-14.

